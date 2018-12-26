In my opinion, OSU's top five recruits in this 2019 class are the four, four-star transfers and grad transfer center Nathan Eldridge. But this article just breaks down the more traditional recruits -- the ones you'll find on Oregon State's commitment/signee list on BeaversEdge.com.

Below are OSU's top five 2019 early signees according to BeaversEdge.com.

ACT NOW: Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more