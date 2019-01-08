Defensive tackle has become one of the more sought-after positions for D1 scouts in recent years, with a record 63 athletes from the JUCO ranks signing at D1 schools last season. A total of 55 already have offers for this year with 37 making commitments, making for another banner season for the big fellas inside.

Defensive tackle has always been a big priority for D1 scouts, with players such as Jarran Reed (Seattle Seahawks), Sheldon Richardson (Minnesota Vikings), Domato Peko (Denver Broncos) and a number of others making it to the NFL in recent years. This season’s class has a number of stars in its own right, with a handful that are certain to make an immediate splash at the next level. This is the JCGridiron.com Defensive Tackle Rankings for the class of 2019.

