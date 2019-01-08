Whittley ranked No. 5 JuCo DT in the nation
Defensive tackle has become one of the more sought-after positions for D1 scouts in recent years, with a record 63 athletes from the JUCO ranks signing at D1 schools last season. A total of 55 already have offers for this year with 37 making commitments, making for another banner season for the big fellas inside.
Defensive tackle has always been a big priority for D1 scouts, with players such as Jarran Reed (Seattle Seahawks), Sheldon Richardson (Minnesota Vikings), Domato Peko (Denver Broncos) and a number of others making it to the NFL in recent years. This season’s class has a number of stars in its own right, with a handful that are certain to make an immediate splash at the next level. This is the JCGridiron.com Defensive Tackle Rankings for the class of 2019.
Oregon State defensive tackle signee Jordan Whittley comes in at No. 5 on JCGridiron.com's list of top JuCo DT's in the country.
The top guy from the California ranks was Laney’s Jordan Whittley, who was a dominating force up front for an Eagle program that captured the Golden State title. Much like the aforementioned Tapusoa, Whittley is a bit shorter at 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, but makes up for his lack of height with great quickness and tenacity. Whittley finished with 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks playing in the toughest conference in the northern half of the state, earning First Team All-Bay 6 Conference status. Whittley had offers from Oregon State, Hawaii, Central Florida and a number of others, signing with Oregon State in December. A burned redshirt season likely cut his offers in half, but the Beavers appear to have landed a gem. On film, Whittley is crazy quick off the ball with brute strength and a low center of gravity, meaning he should be an immediate force in the middle for the Beavers in 2019.