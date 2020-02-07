The Dam Board | Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear! After finishing the early period with the 42nd ranked recruiting class, the Beavers headed into National Signing Day 2.0 with no expectations to make too much noise. The Beavers entered signing day with 19 signees, and added one player in Livermore (CA) offensive tackle Tyler Morano. The addition of Morano was very important for the o-line room at Oregon State, but because other teams added a few more players, the Beavers' 2020 class took a bit of a fall in the rankings.

As of February 6th, the 2020 recruiting class will finish at #50 in the country. Despite the ranking going down since December, the 2020 class still finished notably higher than the ones that came before it in previous years. The Beavers finished with 1305 points, which is only 15 points lower than number 47 and 37 points higher than number 51. The class consisted of 15 three stars, 1 four star, and 4 two stars. Rivals takes the top 20 recruits in the class into account for rankings, so with 20 signees, all of Oregon State's were accounted for. For more details on how the teams are ranked, check out the Rivals.com recruiting rankings formula.