Where Does Oregon State's Quarterback Battle Stand Heading Into Fall Camp?

"We feel like we've got a quarterback room that is full of some talent," said Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith during a Pac-12 media day press conference. "It's going to be competitive this month in training camp. The cream rises to the top when you have that type of competition in August, but it also adds to our depth as the season goes.

Not only is it a question that the fans have, but also one that the staff does not yet know the answer to, but is looking forward to finding out throughout camp. With multiple solid options at the position, the upcoming competition will surely have each player working their hardest and will not only help with the confidence of whoever is named starter but will also help build strong depth.

Fall camp is getting closer, and one of the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season is which quarterback will lead Oregon State.

Many though this would be the season that rising redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson could challenge for the starting job, but the talented pass thrower was unfortunately sidelined through October because of a shoulder injury.

Still, the Beavers have many options.

Tristan Gebbia was the starter for most of the season in 2020, and is working hard to get back to full health for the competition after injuring a hamstring injury during a gritty performance and win against Oregon. Smith believes that he should be ready to go by camp.

"He should be healthy in August here to practice. I think he's got a great skill set. Understands the scheme, good leader. Has won games for us," said Smith.

After Gebbia's injury, dual-threat Chance Nolan got to see the field and showed signs that he could be a winner in the Pac-12. The former four-star JUCO pass thrower has continued working on his game and could be a serious contender if he has continued to make strides.

"Chance Nolan has started multiple games, we were really close the last couple games with him as the starting quarterback. Counting on him to make huge strides in his game from year one to year two," Smith said.

Another player to watch is Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, who was the starter for the Buffs last season.

"We added Sam after spring ball and he's a guy that has won games at quarterback in this league," Smith said of Noyer. "Has a little bit different skill set, makes the game physical, moving his feet, big-time arm. We're anxious to work with him coming in August."

It isn't too often that a true freshman gets the nod right away, but homegrown quarterback Sam Vidlak has a chance. Vidlak enrolled early at Oregon State, which proved to be a good move after turning heads in spring ball.

"Excited about Sam Vidlak," said Smith. "He had a great spring. He's going to have an opportunity this August to go."

When you have four players who genuinely have a shot, you know your quarterback room is in good hands. That's the case for the Beavers this year, so it will definitely be exciting to see how things play out in the next few weeks.