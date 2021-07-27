Oregon State Football: Pac-12 Media Day Notebook

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the press at Pac-12 media day in Hollywood, BeaversEdge.com recaps the info in this in-depth notebook.

Heading into fall camp, all eyes are on the quarterback competition to see who's going to be Oregon State's leader under center in 2021.

Head coach Jonathan Smith, who's entering his fourth year leading the program, arguably has the best collection of talent he's had during his tenure, and it's set the stage for a very intriguing fall camp quarterback battle.

"We feel like we've got a quarterback room that is full of some talent, it's going to be competitive this month in training camp," Smith said.

Tristan Gebbia, who won the starting job last August, is working to be back to 100% on the field after suffering a hamstring injury against Oregon that turned out to be quite the lengthy rehab.

"(He) should be healthy in August here to practice. I think he's got a great skill set. Understands the scheme, good leader. Has won games for us."

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, who will be firmly in the mix, is a welcome addition to the squad as he proved last season with the Buffs that he's capable of leading his team to the postseason with strong play.

"We added Sam after spring ball and he's a guy that's has won games at quarterback in this league. Has a little bit different skill set, makes the game physical, moving his feet, big-time arm. We're anxious to work with him coming in August."

The Beavers also have 2020 backup turned starter Chance Nolan in the mix as well, with Smith highlighting the strides he's made in his game since the end of the season.

"Chance Nolan has started multiple games, we were really close the last couple of games with him as the starting quarterback. Counting on him making huge strides in his game from year one to year two."

Last, but certainly not least, Smith also lauded the play of true-freshman Sam Vidlak, who had himself an impressive spring session and put the coaching staff on notice that he's wanting to be in the mix as well.

"Excited about Sam Vidlak... he had a great spring. He's going to have an opportunity this August to go."

Time will tell who's able to seize the moment, but Smith feels that the competition within fall camp will yield the best results in the long term.

"The cream rises to the top when you have that type of competition in August, but also it adds to our depth as the season goes."