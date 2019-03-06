The month of march is an extremely busy time in Oregon State athletics, as the four main sports we cover at BeaversEdge.com are all in action.

On the football front, the Beavers began spring practices on Tuesday. BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mitchell Monge were live inside the Truax center to report on the latest news and notes. Check out Slaughter's practice notebook and Monge's practice nuggets.

OSU will hit the field again on Thursday morning and we will have the coverage from the open media practice. On Saturday, the Beavers have practice No. 3 but it is closed to the media. To keep track of BeaversEdge.com's coverage, check out our Spring HQ page.

The Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament begins this week. On Thursday night, No. 6 seed Utah faces No. 11 seed Washington. Oregon State (24-6, 14-4 Pac-12), the No. 3 seed, faces the winner of that matchup on Friday at 8:30pm.

If OSU wins, they'll play in the semifinals on Saturday at 8:30pm. The championship game is on Sunday at 5pm. All games are on the Pac-12 network until the championship game, which will be on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Oregon State men's basketball program (17-11, 9-7 Pac-12) is reeling after losing three of their past four, including being swept at home by the Arizona schools. This week, Oregon State battles Washington on Wednesday at 7pm and Washington State on Saturday at 12pm.

The Beavers will hope to land a top four spot in the Pac-12 standings to earn a first round bye in the conference tournament.

On the baseball front, the Beavers (10-1) lost their first game of the season on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to West Virginia. This weekend, the Beavers head to Washington for the Seattle Baseball Showcase. The matchups are as followed: Friday vs Minnesota, 3pm ... Saturday vs Indiana 3pm ... Sunday vs Coastal Carolina 3pm.

The game versus Coastal Carolina will be the first time OSU will be on television this season (Pac-12 Networks).

