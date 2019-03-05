The Beavers kicked off 2019 spring practices on Tuesday morning inside the Truax Indoor Practice Facility. BeaversEdge.com was live to report on Oregon State's first official practice of the year.

- The first-team offense that appeared during the first team drill gave the media a glance at potential starters, and although the team ran various formations and packages, this seemed to be the most consistent:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Kolby Taylor

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- Trevon Bradford, Jermar Jefferson, Isaish Smalls, and Teagan Quitoriano all subbed in for the skills positions in the second set, with Jack Colletto being the second quarterback to take snaps. I expected Gebbia to get the second reps, but he was third, and made some nice passes.

- Quarterbacks: Jake Luton looked like the best QB on the field, but again he has the most experience, and it is only day one. However, Gebbia looked good on a lot of his throws over the middle of the field, but struggled with leaving several five-yard outs short of receivers. Colletto looked slower than all others in drop-back drills, with Luton having the fastest feet in the pocket.

- While throwing routes to receivers, Luton got the ball out much faster than any of the other quarterbacks. He was the most accurate, as well. Gebbia seems to have great chemistry with Lindsey and Champ Flemings. Flemings caught nearly every ball thrown to him from Gebbia, as did Lindsey.

