BeaversEdge.com

While football is still in its offseason, there's plenty to watch in Oregon State athletics with baseball, men's basketball, and women's basketball programs playing at a high level.

For the Beaver baseball (8-0) squad, the defending national champs have their home opening series against West Virginia (5-3). After going undefeated in Surprise, Arizona, Oregon State ranks as high as No. 2 in the polls (Perfect Game) but as low as No. 10 (Baseball America).

The series is from Friday-Sunday but the games will not be televised.

On the men's basketball side, Oregon State is far from the abysmal team they were in 2016-17 when they were 5-27. The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) are on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament bubble talk but should make the NIT Tournament the way things stand at the moment.

This week, the Beavers' final homestand of the regular season is against the Arizona schools. Oregon State hosts Arizona (16-12, 7-8-Pac-12) at 6pm at FS1 and Arizona State on Sunday at 5pm on ESPNU.

Last but certainly not least is the women's basketball team -- the No. 8/9 Beavers (23-5, 13-3 Pac-12) hit the road to finish the regular season at the Arizona schools. On Friday, the Beavs battle No. 20/21 Arizona State (18-8, 9-6) at 5pm and Arizona on Sunday (17-10, 7-9) at 2pm.

While the Pac-12 conference has been weak on the men's side this season, it's loaded in women's basketball. There are five ranked teams, three in the top ten. The Beavers still have an outside chance of winning the Pac-12 regular season title but would need a lot of help from Oregon and Stanford this weekend.

