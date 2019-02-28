BeaversEdge.com

Weekend Guide in Oregon State Athletics
While football is still in its offseason, there's plenty to watch in Oregon State athletics with baseball, men's basketball, and women's basketball programs playing at a high level.
For the Beaver baseball (8-0) squad, the defending national champs have their home opening series against West Virginia (5-3). After going undefeated in Surprise, Arizona, Oregon State ranks as high as No. 2 in the polls (Perfect Game) but as low as No. 10 (Baseball America).
The series is from Friday-Sunday but the games will not be televised.
For more on OSU's sweep in Surprise, click here.... And for Oregon State's keys to the series against the Mountaineers, click here.
On the men's basketball side, Oregon State is far from the abysmal team they were in 2016-17 when they were 5-27. The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) are on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament bubble talk but should make the NIT Tournament the way things stand at the moment.
This week, the Beavers' final homestand of the regular season is against the Arizona schools. Oregon State hosts Arizona (16-12, 7-8-Pac-12) at 6pm at FS1 and Arizona State on Sunday at 5pm on ESPNU.
Last but certainly not least is the women's basketball team -- the No. 8/9 Beavers (23-5, 13-3 Pac-12) hit the road to finish the regular season at the Arizona schools. On Friday, the Beavs battle No. 20/21 Arizona State (18-8, 9-6) at 5pm and Arizona on Sunday (17-10, 7-9) at 2pm.
While the Pac-12 conference has been weak on the men's side this season, it's loaded in women's basketball. There are five ranked teams, three in the top ten. The Beavers still have an outside chance of winning the Pac-12 regular season title but would need a lot of help from Oregon and Stanford this weekend.
For more on Beaver MBB and WBB, click here for Brenden Slaughter's OSU hoops notebook.
|Sport
|Date
|Matchup
|Time | TV (all times pacific)
|
Men's Basketball
|
Feb. 28
|
Arizona @ Oregon State
|
6pm | FS1
|
Women's Basketball
|
March 1
|
Oregon State @ Arizona State
|
5pm | Pac-12 Networks
|
Baseball
|
March 1
|
West Virginia @ Oregon State
|
5:35pm | OSU live stream (link here)
|
Baseball
|
March 2
|
West Virginia @ Oregon State
|
1:35pm | OSU live stream (link here)
|
Baseball
|
March 3
|
West Virginia @ Oregon State
|
1:05pm | OSU live stream (link here)
|
Women's Basketball
|
March 3
|
Oregon State @ Arizona
|
2pm | Pac-12 Networks
|
Men's Basketball
|
March 3
|
Arizona State @ Oregon State
|
5pm | ESPNU
Beaver Football Combine Friday -- Public Event
Corvallis – Oregon State football team invites the public to the first-ever Beaver Combine Friday morning at the Merritt Truax Indoor Center, adjacent to Reser Stadium, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Combine will be structured in a similar fashion as the NFL Combine, held yearly in Indianapolis, minus the weightlifting portion.
“Our team is excited to have Beaver Nation get an early look at the 2019 team,” OSU head coach Jonathan Smith said. “We’ve made tremendous strides the last few months getting stronger and faster under the direction of strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald and his sports performance staff.”
Drills will be conducted in the pro shuttle, broad jump, 3-cone drill and the 40-yard dash.
Fans are asked to refrain from videoing during this standing-room only event. OSU parking permits will be required and can be purchased from the kiosks, located most centrally near the Reser Stadium video board or in the parking structure across from Gill Coliseum.
Schedule of Events
8 a.m. – Offensive Linemen, Defensive Linemen, Long Snappers
9 a.m. – Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Running Backs, Quarterbacks
10 a.m. – Linebackers, Defensive Backs, Kickers, Punters
The Beavers begin spring practice March 5, with public events scheduled April 13 at Mountainside High School in Beaverton and the annual Spring Game April 20 at Reser Stadium. More details on both events will be announced in the near future.