BeaversEdge - WBB: Sasha Goforth Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon State freshman guard Sasha Goforth announced via Twitter on Monday evening that she'll be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.

"It has been my honor to play basketball this season for Oregon State. Thank you to the coaches for giving me an opportunity and for how much I learned from all of you," Goforth said.

"I also greatly appreciate the fan support for the team. Most of all, thank you to my teammates with whom I will have made friendships that will last a lifetime. You are truly an amazing group of women that fill my heart with love and respect.

With that said, after discussions with family, friends, and mentors over the past week, I am announcing that I will be entering the transfer portal to play closer to home. It was not an easy decision to make. I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to be an Oregon State Beaver and looking forward to what the future holds for me."

Goforth, who came to Corvallis as a part of the 2020 class as a five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American, and the 21st overall prospect in the country, saw action in all 20 of Oregon State's games and averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. She shot 42% from the field and 36% from beyond-the-arc and was named Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

She'll certainly be missed within the program as she showed flashes of being really good this season and offered a lot to be excited about for the future. With the 2022 class being heavy on the forward spots, Goforth and Talia Von Oelhoffen were expected to be the crux of the backcourt for the next several seasons.

Goforth's departure marks the second on the team since the conclusion of the season as junior guard Jasmine Simmons also announced that she'd be leaving the program to return home to Australia...

With Goforth no longer in the fold, the Beavers currently have Savannah Samuel, Von Oelhoffen, & Noelle Mannen as guards on the roster. Currently, senior Aleah Goodman has yet to decide on whether or not she's going pro or electing to return next season.

The Beavers will also welcome five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder this offseason as she was a part of the 2021 class that also included Von Oelhoffen. Given that Kampschroeder is very talented and plays a big position of need for the Beavers, she'll be in the mix very quickly.

Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class currently has guard Adlee Blacklock, and five star forwards Timea Gardiner & Reagan Beers...