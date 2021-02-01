BeaversEdge - WBB: Sasha Goforth & Aleah Goodman Earn Weekly Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 3 Burning Questions Ahead Of NSD | WBB: Beavers Complete Mountain Sweep

Oregon State’s Sasha Goforth has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Additionally, College Sports Madness has selected Aleah Goodman as the site’s Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Goforth notched her second Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, joining Jamie Weisner, Sydney Wiese, Mikayla Pivec, and Taylor Jones as the only Beavers to take the honor multiple times since the award’s inception.

The guard opened the week by hitting six of her seven 3-point attempts to score 23 points against Washington on Tuesday. She set another personal milestone on Sunday, recording her first career double-double at Utah with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Over the course of the week, Goforth averaged 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 58.3 percent from 3-point range. She is averaging 12.6 points per game this season.

Goodman recorded back-to-back 21-point games over the weekend, as she became the 24th player in program history to reach the 1,000 career point mark. The senior went 7-for-15 with five assists at Colorado on Friday and followed that up by going 6-for-11 with five assists on Sunday. She also dished out 10 assists against Washington on Tuesday.

Overall, Goodman averaged 17.0 points and 6.7 assists over the course of Oregon State’s three games last week, shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 64.3 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch. On the season she is averaging 16.6 points per contest and is shooting 51.7 percent from long range.

As a team, Oregon State has won three-straight games, including a road sweep of the Mountain schools over the weekend. The Beavers will host Arizona on Friday at 4 p.m.

OSU Athletics