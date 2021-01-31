BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Complete Mountain Sweep With 84-74 Win Over Utah

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team pushed its win streak to three and completed the mountain road trip with an 84-74 win over Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers were paced by a balanced offensive attack that saw four players reach double-digit scoring as Aleah Goodman (21), Sasha Goforth (16), Taylor Jones (15), & Talia Von Oelhoffen (12) were all able to get into a scoring groove.

It was a strong showing for the Beavers defensively as they held Utah to 34 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent from behind the arc.

Following the sweep, the Beavers are set to return to Corvallis and Gill Coliseum for a four-game Pac-12 homestand that starts on Friday with the Arizona Wildcats.