WBB: Oregon State vs North Carolina Central Canceled

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team’s contest against North Carolina Central has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program.

The Beavers were slated to play NCCU Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

OSU (7-3) is scheduled to open Pac-12 play on Dec. 31 when Colorado (11-0) visits Gill Coliseum.