Oregon State Baseball Welcomes 17
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach At Oregon State, announced 17 additions to the program's roster for the 2023 season.
The 17 signees are:
Aidan Dougherty, INF/OF, Snoqualmie, Wash.
- Letterwinner for head coach Brent Lutz.
- Member of the Royals team at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Batted .430 his junior season.
- Born in Sacramento, Calif.
- Son of Lori and John Dougherty. Has one brother, Jack.
- Would like to be a teacher/coach or go into the sports medicine field after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the family environment and level of competition the coaches and players bring every day.”
Mitch Canham on Dougherty: “Aidan is a multi-sport student-athlete who is well-loved by all his peers. When you see him on the field, he is a big-bodied young man who carries explosive movements. Running, bat speed, routes to the ball, and selflessness to help the team win are all very noticeable. While he is already a very gifted ballplayer, we know he is going to make even bigger strides in his game once he gets here, which makes for a high-level dynamic student-athlete.”
Brandon Forrester, INF, Sacramento, Calif.
- Letterwinner for head coach Joe Potulny at Jesuit High School. Also competed for Bella Vista High School and head coach Greg Olsen.
- Has seen action at short, second and on the mound during his high school career.• First-team all-league as a freshman.
- Batted .384 as a freshman, totaling 33 hits and 28 runs scored. Finished with eight doubles, one home run and 13 runs batted in. Was a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen-base attempts.
- Son of Melissa and Gary Forrester.
- Has one brother, Garret, who is a sophomore with the 2022 Oregon State baseball team.
- Father, Gary, played college baseball at Sacramento City College and UNLV. He was drafted in the 25th round of the 1987 MLB Draft and played in the Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels organizations.
- Intends to study business at Oregon State.
- Would like to go into firefighting or be a sales representative in athletics after his playing career.
- On the Honor Roll and class treasurer in high school.
- Chose Oregon State because “it has been my dream school and the baseball coaching staff is amazing.
Canham on Forrester: “Brandon is a spark plug on the field due to his high motor and he also carries great feel for the game. He has shown he can defend at an elite level, runs the bases hard to put pressure on the defense and has bat control that makes him a potential top of the order threat. Brandon already carries the make-up of what it means to be a true Beaver.”
Tyler Gough (pronounced Goff), RHP, Perris, Calif.
- Letterwinner for head coach Brett Kay after transferring from Heritage High School in Menifee, Calif.
- Played for the Brewers at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- On the mound, totaled one save his sophomore season and was 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA in nine appearances as a freshman. Struck out50 in 46 innings at Heritage High School.
- Collected four hits in a shortened sophomore season, and tallied five as a freshman, with five runs batted in.
- Born in San Diego, Calif. Son of Nicole and Daniel Gough. Has one brother, Cristian.
- Interested in studying kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “it has a beautiful campus with a great baseball program and great people.
Canham on Gough: “Tyler is an athletic right-hander with a power arm who gets after it in the weight room. He is an intelligent student-athlete with the elite ability to really spin the baseball and command four pitches. Having seen him compete over the years and dominate some of the best competition, we are excited to see his passionate pitching abilities out on the field in a Beaver uniform. Due to his work ethic and high character, there is no doubt Tyler has a very bright future ahead of him both on and off the field.”
Isaac Hill, RHP, Grants Pass, Ore.
- Played for the Royals at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- All-state as a pitcher his junior year. Has also earned all-state honors as an infielder and all-league as both a pitcher and infielder.
- Finished with a 6-0 record as a junior, posting a 1.00 earned run average. Struck out 58 in 23 innings. Offensively, batted .450 with10 home runs.
- Tallied an 11-1 record as a freshman, finishing with a 1.08 ERA. Struck out 87 in 80 innings of work. Offensively, batted .441 with 16 doubles and one home run.
- Son of Tera and Dustin Hill. Has three brothers: Ethan, Byron and Blake.
- On the Honor Roll at Hidden Valley High School.
- Intends to study business at Oregon State. Is interested in pursuing a career in scouting after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “it has been my dream school since I was little.”
Canham on Hill: “The right-handed pitcher from Hidden Valley High School was an Area Code performer for the Royals this summer. He is a winning pitcher who absolutely loves to compete. Isaac is a tremendous worker and will compete in any role to help the Beaver Family be successful. We have consistently seen him fill up the zone with four pitches, field his position, welcome any challenge, and uplifts all others around him. We are confident he will do that and more here at Oregon State.”
Aiden Jimenez, RHP/INF, Elk Grove, Calif.
- Letterwinner for head coach Joe Bellotti.
- Played for the Athletics at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Earned Sacramento Bee All-Metro First-Team honors during his career. Also named First-Team All-League and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
- On the mound, was 5-0 with a 0.95 ERA as a junior. Struck out 31in 29 1/3 innings. Did not allow a run in 24 innings of league play.
- Offensively, scored 23 runs and drove in 16 on the strength of 24hits, including five doubles.
- Son of Lindsay and Jason Jimenez. Has one sister, Avery. Father, Jason, appeared in five MLB games in 2002 for the TampaBay Devil Rays and Detroit Tigers.
- Would like to own a shoe store after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “I would like to be able to develop as a player and a man and to have a great chance at winning a national championship.”
Canham on Jimenez: “Aiden is a big, confident, right-hand-ed pitcher coming from Elk Grove, California. He was an Area Code performer for the A’s this summer, which was one of the many competitions where he showed a power slider and the ability to really sink the fastball. He has a slow heartbeat out on the mound and will get a lot of outs for the Beaver Family.”
Nelson Keljo, LHP, Portland, Ore.
- Letterwinner for head coach Colin Griffin.
- Played for the Royals at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Has played outfield and designated hitter in addition to pitching at Jesuit High School.
- Named First-Team All-Metro at both pitcher and designated hitter as a junior. Also named his team’s most valuable player.
- Posted five wins with a 0.64 earned run average as a junior. Threw two no-hitters and struck out 60.
- Played in the Area Code Games.
- Son of Darci and Kevin Keljo. Has one brother, Grady.
- Intends to study business and finance at Oregon State.
- On the Honor Roll at Jesuit High School.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the coaches, the location and I’m a true Beaver fan.
Canham on Keljo: “Nelson is a power lefty joining us from Jesuit High School. He was an Area Code performer and has continued to make huge gains with his body and competitive mentality. He can run his fastball up into the mid 90’s and lets it rip with confidence. Nelson is not only a very talented young man athletically and academically, but he also will bring a great personality to our clubhouse and Beaver Family. His character uplifts all others around him."
Ely Kennel, INF, Monmouth, Ore.
- Letterwinner for head coach Matt Nosack.
- Played for the Royals team at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- 3A State Player of the Year as a junior.
- First-Team All-State on the infield as a freshman.
- Batted .478 in 15 games as a junior, totaling two doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 runs batted in. Stole 19 bases.
- Has also lettered in football, earning Second-Team All-State at quarterback.
- Son of Aimee and Jeremy Kennel.
- On the Honor Roll and is an FCA leader in high school.
- Intends to study business administration at Oregon State. Would like to go into farming after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State “because it has always been my dream school since I watched games there as a little kid.
Canham on Kennel: “Ely is about as competitive as they come and thrives in any situation. He has an incredible head on his shoulders, uplifts all others around him, and knows how to win. We all have been so incredibly impressed by his growth over the past few years, but are even more excited about how high his ceiling is for the future. Already being so close to campus, you can see in his eyes how bad he wants to win here.”
Jacob Krieg (pronounced like Craig), INF/OF, Antioch, Calif.
- Letterwinner for head coaches Casey Coakley and Chris Bodishbaugh.
- Played for the Athletics at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Batted .367 as a junior, collecting one home run with five doubles. Drove in 30. On the mound, finished with a 1.23 earned run average.
- Helped Clayton Valley to an 18-8 record as a junior.
- Son of Heather and Sean Krieg. Has one brother, Tyler. On the Honor Roll three times during his tenure at Clayton Valley.
- Would like to be an athletic trainer after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “the support system makes it so you’re set up to succeed and the guys all seem like family.
Canham on Krieg: “Jacob is a big-bodied young man who has a high floor and a higher ceiling. Arm strength, real power, and a solid competitive mentality are just a few things he already possesses. We have already seen how mature his demeanor is on the field both in the box and on defense, but he is also a great student who will bring a ton to the Beaver community.”
Rhett Larson, RHP, Forest Grove, Ore.
- Played for Linn-Benton Community College as a freshman in 2021 under former Beaver infielder Andy Peterson.
- Posted a 3-0 record as a freshman, finishing with a 1.00 earned run average in 11 appearances, three of which were starts. Struck out 39 to just four walks in 36 innings. Also recorded three saves.
- Named First-Team All-League after his first season at LBCC.
- Was a letterwinner for head coach Justin Engeseth at ForestGrove High School.
- Earned all-league as a pitcher during his high school career.
- Posted a 5-3 record and 1.13 earned run average as a junior. Inleague play, was 3-3 with a 1.41 ERA, striking out 39 to just eight walks in 34 2/3 innings.
- Pitched three scoreless innings in a postseason appearance for Forest Grove, its first playoff appearance in “years.”
- Born in Portland, Ore. Son of Lori and Dean Larson. Has one brother, Grant.
- On the National Honor Society and the Forest Grove High SchoolHonor Roll.
- Intends to study marketing at Oregon State. Would like to go into sports marketing after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the coaches and the atmosphere of wanting to win.”
Canham on Larson: “Rhett hails from Forest Grove, Oregon, and now pitches for Linn-Benton Community College. He is a premier strike thrower whose pitching growth and physical strength development will show increases in his fastball velocity. This growth will make an already great arsenal even better. Rhett possesses a slow heartbeat, is a true competitor between the lines, and forces quick outs. Gamer.”
Dallas Macias, INF/OF, Parker, Colo.
- Letterwinner for head coach Matt Darr.
- Played for the Reds at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Earned first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state as a junior.
- Batted .491 as a junior, adding four doubles, four home runs with15 runs batted in and seven stolen bases.
- Born in Denver, Colo. Son of Meggan and Eugene Macias. Has one sister, Isabel. Has one brother, Geno. Brother, Geno, played baseball at the Air Force Academy, Father, Eugene, played baseball at Mesa University.
- Intends to study business and finance at Oregon State. Would like to be a firefighter or be involved in business after his playing career.
- Two-time Loyola Award winner in high school. Also earned the Sil-ver Cross Award three times.
- Chose Oregon State because “I felt the culture at OSU is second-to-none and the baseball coaches value building young men as well as a winning culture.
Canham on Macias: “Dallas is an extremely physical young man who carries an impact bat who we believe can help out the Beaver offense early in his collegiate career. Beyond his offensive strength, there is so much more that makes him special. He is an elite-level multi-sport high school student-athlete who excels in the classroom, on the field, and in his community. We are excited for him to join the Beaver Family.”
Gibson Marshall-Inman, RHP, Edmonds, Wash.
- Letterwinner for head coach Dan Samosa.
- Has been named first-team and second-team all-league as a pitcher during his high school career.
- Posted a 0.95 earned run average as a junior.
- Finished with a 1.30 ERA his freshman campaign.
- Has also lettered two years in basketball.
- Born in Green Lake, Wash. Son of Leanne and Brad. Has one sister, Sadee, and one brother, Grafton.
- Would like to study being a chiropractor at Oregon State.
- Chose Oregon State “because of how Mitch (Canham) talked about my pitch ability rather than a velo jump like other coaches did.
Canham on Marshall-Inman: “Gibby, the big 6-foot-7 righty from Edmonds, Washington, has really started coming to his own on the baseball diamond. He has shown gifted athletic ability not only in baseball, but other sports as well. His commitment to success on the baseball field has transformed him into an elite pitcher every time he takes the mound. We are excited to watch him develop and succeed even further here in a Beaver uniform.”
Logan Miller, RHP, Boise, Idaho
- Letterwinner for head coach Casey Coberly.
- Earned first-team all-league honors as a junior. Also named second-team all-league as a freshman.
- Batted .422 in 27 games as a junior, totaling 35 hits with 35 runs,12 doubles, one triple and 22 runs batted in. Stole nine bases. Also pitched in five games, going 1-0 with 16 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings.
- As a freshman, played in 23 games, batting .318. Added 12 doubles, two doubles and 15 RBI. Stole five bases. Pitched in 32 2/3 innings, striking out 8. Finished 2-1 with a 0.86 earned run average.
- Son of Debbie and Steve Miller.
- On the Honor Roll and National Honor Society at Timberline HighSchool.
- Intends to study civil engineering at Oregon State and would like to go into engineering after his playing career.
Canham on Miller: “Logan is coming to us from Boise, Idaho. He is a relentless competitor who fills up the strike zone. Anyone who has seen him throw will tell you he has some of the best stuff around, yet we know he is just scratching the surface of his physical abilities and will continue to develop into a high-caliber arm here at Oregon State. Away from the field, Logan dominates in the classroom and is a straight-A student in high school.”
Tyce Peterson, INF/OF, Kirkland, Wash.
- Letterwinner for head coach Nate Sadler.
- Played for the Royals at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- First-Team all-league selection during his career at Juanita HighSchool.
- Batted .308 with one home run and one double as a junior.• Hit .364 his freshman season, tallying one home run and four doubles.
- Son of Stacey and Mark Peterson. Has two brothers, Taylor and Tanner.
- Would like to go into sports marketing or work as a personal trainer after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State “because it felt like home.”
Mitch Canham on Peterson: “An elite level performer from the Pacific Northwest, Tyce carries himself with confidence on the field and does a great job holding down the middle of the infield. He has shown to be a solid defender no matter where you put him. Offensively, we have seen him drive the baseball to all fields and continues to show big motivation toward perfecting his craft.”
Conor Pote, RHP/INF, Okotoks, Alberta, Canada
- One of 35 athletes who was invited to the Canadian Junior National Team’s Fall Instructional Camp in Dunedin, Fla., in October 2021.
- Also competed in a Canadian Junior National Team training camp in August 2021.
- Collected two doubles and two RBI in eight summer games for the Okotoks Dawgs in 2021.
- Born in Chandler, Ariz. Son of Erin and Lou Pote. Has two brothers, Owen and Dane. Father, Lou, played in the Major Leagues for the Anaheim Angels(1999-2002) and Cleveland Indians (2004).
- Went 4-4 with a 3.56ERA in 129 career appearances, two of which were starts.
- Intends to study anthropology at Oregon State.
Canham on Pote: “The big 6-foot-7 right-hander from Canada is a true competitor. He recently competed for the Canadian Junior National Team in Florida and continues to show he is a high-level performer. Conor has huge upside and possesses a powerfastball with tilt. He will bring a dominant mentality to the mound and a tireless work ethic that we all love.”
Canon Reeder, RHP/OF, Bend, Ore.
- Letterwinner for head coach Richie Sexson.
- Has seen action in the outfield, second base, third base and on the mound during his career.
- First-Team all-league his junior and freshman seasons.
- Born in Gulfport, Miss. Son of Danielle and Craig Reeder. Has two brothers, Carson and Cohen.
- Would like to go into business and real estate after his playing career.
- On the Honor Roll at Summit High School.
- Chose Oregon State because “the coaching staff made me feel like family and made feel like I truly belong there. I also chose because it is in state and close to family so they will be able to watch me play.
Canham on Reeder: “Toolsy as can be, Canon continues to develop in all aspects of the game. Most notable is his ability to run. Stealing bags, getting down the line, bunting for hits, and covering a lot of ground in the outfield are all weapons of his. We feel he carries one of the most well-rounded offensive skill sets on the West Coast. While there is plenty of strength in his lean frame, has plenty of room to fill out and grow even further.
Easton Talt, UT, Everett, Wash.
- Letterwinner for head coach Michael Deardoff at Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria, Ariz.
- Played for the Reds at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Has seen action at catcher, the middle infield and center field during his three years at the high school level.
- First-Team All-State and Region Player of the Year during his career.
- Batted .414 as a junior, totaling 29 hits with 27 runs, four doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 19 runs batted in. Also swiped 11stolen bases.
- Born in Santa Monica, Calif. Son of Hilary and Sean Talt. Has four brothers: Shay, Jayden, Dakota and Nic. Has one sister, Quinn.
- On the Honor Roll at Sunrise Mountain High School.
- Would like to go into athletic training or coaching after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “it’s been my dream school since I was a kid and all of my dad’s side of the family went to Oregon State.
Canham on Talt: “Energy and Athleticism; Easton is a real athlete with a high motor who is fearless to take on any challenge. His drive to get better is second to none and sees the value in a competitive journey. This young man is a real runner who will put heavy pressure on the defense, can drive the baseball gap to gap consistently, and can play any position on the field.”
Gavin Turley, OF, Chandler, Ariz.
- Letterwinner for head coach Mike Woods.
- Member of the Reds team at the 2021 Area Code Games.
- Perfect Game All-American and First-Team All-State selection while at Hamilton High School.
- Batted .355 as a junior, totaling 22 hits with 28 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs and 15 runs batted in.
- Son of Kristin and Jason Turley. Has three brothers: Noah, Eli and Emmett. Has one sister, Lauren.
- Intends to study agricultural science at Oregon State. Would like to go into ranching after his playing career.
- Chose to attend Oregon State because of the “culture.”
Canham on Turley: “Gavin is one of the most electric athletes in the country who carries every skill you could imagine. Matching his athletic ability is his glowing personality and charisma. His teammates are drawn to him due to his positivity and dedicated work ethic. The blue-collar approach of Oregon State Baseball is an environment he will thrive in and continue to push to be at a national championship level.”
