Oregon State Baseball Welcomes 17

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach At Oregon State, announced 17 additions to the program's roster for the 2023 season.

The 17 signees are:

Aidan Dougherty, INF/OF, Snoqualmie, Wash.

- Letterwinner for head coach Brent Lutz.

- Member of the Royals team at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- Batted .430 his junior season.

- Born in Sacramento, Calif.

- Son of Lori and John Dougherty. Has one brother, Jack.

- Would like to be a teacher/coach or go into the sports medicine field after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the family environment and level of competition the coaches and players bring every day.”

Mitch Canham on Dougherty: “Aidan is a multi-sport student-athlete who is well-loved by all his peers. When you see him on the field, he is a big-bodied young man who carries explosive movements. Running, bat speed, routes to the ball, and selflessness to help the team win are all very noticeable. While he is already a very gifted ballplayer, we know he is going to make even bigger strides in his game once he gets here, which makes for a high-level dynamic student-athlete.”

Brandon Forrester, INF, Sacramento, Calif.

- Letterwinner for head coach Joe Potulny at Jesuit High School. Also competed for Bella Vista High School and head coach Greg Olsen.

- Has seen action at short, second and on the mound during his high school career.• First-team all-league as a freshman.

- Batted .384 as a freshman, totaling 33 hits and 28 runs scored. Finished with eight doubles, one home run and 13 runs batted in. Was a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen-base attempts.

- Son of Melissa and Gary Forrester.

- Has one brother, Garret, who is a sophomore with the 2022 Oregon State baseball team.

- Father, Gary, played college baseball at Sacramento City College and UNLV. He was drafted in the 25th round of the 1987 MLB Draft and played in the Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels organizations.

- Intends to study business at Oregon State.

- Would like to go into firefighting or be a sales representative in athletics after his playing career.

- On the Honor Roll and class treasurer in high school.

- Chose Oregon State because “it has been my dream school and the baseball coaching staff is amazing.

Canham on Forrester: “Brandon is a spark plug on the field due to his high motor and he also carries great feel for the game. He has shown he can defend at an elite level, runs the bases hard to put pressure on the defense and has bat control that makes him a potential top of the order threat. Brandon already carries the make-up of what it means to be a true Beaver.”

Tyler Gough (pronounced Goff), RHP, Perris, Calif.

- Letterwinner for head coach Brett Kay after transferring from Heritage High School in Menifee, Calif.

- Played for the Brewers at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- On the mound, totaled one save his sophomore season and was 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA in nine appearances as a freshman. Struck out50 in 46 innings at Heritage High School.

- Collected four hits in a shortened sophomore season, and tallied five as a freshman, with five runs batted in.

- Born in San Diego, Calif. Son of Nicole and Daniel Gough. Has one brother, Cristian.

- Interested in studying kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because “it has a beautiful campus with a great baseball program and great people.

Canham on Gough: “Tyler is an athletic right-hander with a power arm who gets after it in the weight room. He is an intelligent student-athlete with the elite ability to really spin the baseball and command four pitches. Having seen him compete over the years and dominate some of the best competition, we are excited to see his passionate pitching abilities out on the field in a Beaver uniform. Due to his work ethic and high character, there is no doubt Tyler has a very bright future ahead of him both on and off the field.”

Isaac Hill, RHP, Grants Pass, Ore.

- Played for the Royals at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- All-state as a pitcher his junior year. Has also earned all-state honors as an infielder and all-league as both a pitcher and infielder.

- Finished with a 6-0 record as a junior, posting a 1.00 earned run average. Struck out 58 in 23 innings. Offensively, batted .450 with10 home runs.

- Tallied an 11-1 record as a freshman, finishing with a 1.08 ERA. Struck out 87 in 80 innings of work. Offensively, batted .441 with 16 doubles and one home run.

- Son of Tera and Dustin Hill. Has three brothers: Ethan, Byron and Blake.

- On the Honor Roll at Hidden Valley High School.

- Intends to study business at Oregon State. Is interested in pursuing a career in scouting after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because “it has been my dream school since I was little.”

Canham on Hill: “The right-handed pitcher from Hidden Valley High School was an Area Code performer for the Royals this summer. He is a winning pitcher who absolutely loves to compete. Isaac is a tremendous worker and will compete in any role to help the Beaver Family be successful. We have consistently seen him fill up the zone with four pitches, field his position, welcome any challenge, and uplifts all others around him. We are confident he will do that and more here at Oregon State.”

Aiden Jimenez, RHP/INF, Elk Grove, Calif.

- Letterwinner for head coach Joe Bellotti.

- Played for the Athletics at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- Earned Sacramento Bee All-Metro First-Team honors during his career. Also named First-Team All-League and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

- On the mound, was 5-0 with a 0.95 ERA as a junior. Struck out 31in 29 1/3 innings. Did not allow a run in 24 innings of league play.

- Offensively, scored 23 runs and drove in 16 on the strength of 24hits, including five doubles.

- Son of Lindsay and Jason Jimenez. Has one sister, Avery. Father, Jason, appeared in five MLB games in 2002 for the TampaBay Devil Rays and Detroit Tigers.

- Would like to own a shoe store after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because “I would like to be able to develop as a player and a man and to have a great chance at winning a national championship.”

Canham on Jimenez: “Aiden is a big, confident, right-hand-ed pitcher coming from Elk Grove, California. He was an Area Code performer for the A’s this summer, which was one of the many competitions where he showed a power slider and the ability to really sink the fastball. He has a slow heartbeat out on the mound and will get a lot of outs for the Beaver Family.”

Nelson Keljo, LHP, Portland, Ore.

- Letterwinner for head coach Colin Griffin.

- Played for the Royals at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- Has played outfield and designated hitter in addition to pitching at Jesuit High School.

- Named First-Team All-Metro at both pitcher and designated hitter as a junior. Also named his team’s most valuable player.

- Posted five wins with a 0.64 earned run average as a junior. Threw two no-hitters and struck out 60.

- Played in the Area Code Games.

- Son of Darci and Kevin Keljo. Has one brother, Grady.

- Intends to study business and finance at Oregon State.

- On the Honor Roll at Jesuit High School.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the coaches, the location and I’m a true Beaver fan.

Canham on Keljo: “Nelson is a power lefty joining us from Jesuit High School. He was an Area Code performer and has continued to make huge gains with his body and competitive mentality. He can run his fastball up into the mid 90’s and lets it rip with confidence. Nelson is not only a very talented young man athletically and academically, but he also will bring a great personality to our clubhouse and Beaver Family. His character uplifts all others around him."

Ely Kennel, INF, Monmouth, Ore.

- Letterwinner for head coach Matt Nosack.

- Played for the Royals team at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- 3A State Player of the Year as a junior.

- First-Team All-State on the infield as a freshman.

- Batted .478 in 15 games as a junior, totaling two doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 runs batted in. Stole 19 bases.

- Has also lettered in football, earning Second-Team All-State at quarterback.

- Son of Aimee and Jeremy Kennel.

- On the Honor Roll and is an FCA leader in high school.

- Intends to study business administration at Oregon State. Would like to go into farming after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State “because it has always been my dream school since I watched games there as a little kid.

Canham on Kennel: “Ely is about as competitive as they come and thrives in any situation. He has an incredible head on his shoulders, uplifts all others around him, and knows how to win. We all have been so incredibly impressed by his growth over the past few years, but are even more excited about how high his ceiling is for the future. Already being so close to campus, you can see in his eyes how bad he wants to win here.”

Jacob Krieg (pronounced like Craig), INF/OF, Antioch, Calif.

- Letterwinner for head coaches Casey Coakley and Chris Bodishbaugh.

- Played for the Athletics at the 2021 Area Code Games.

- Batted .367 as a junior, collecting one home run with five doubles. Drove in 30. On the mound, finished with a 1.23 earned run average.

- Helped Clayton Valley to an 18-8 record as a junior.

- Son of Heather and Sean Krieg. Has one brother, Tyler. On the Honor Roll three times during his tenure at Clayton Valley.

- Would like to be an athletic trainer after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because “the support system makes it so you’re set up to succeed and the guys all seem like family.

Canham on Krieg: “Jacob is a big-bodied young man who has a high floor and a higher ceiling. Arm strength, real power, and a solid competitive mentality are just a few things he already possesses. We have already seen how mature his demeanor is on the field both in the box and on defense, but he is also a great student who will bring a ton to the Beaver community.”

