 BeaversEdge - WBB: Kampschroeder and von Oelhoffen Headed to USA U19 Trials
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 09:58:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WBB: Kampschroeder and von Oelhoffen Headed to USA U19 Trials

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

CORVALLIS – Oregon State freshmen Greta Kampschroeder and Talia von Oelhoffen are headed to USA Basketball Team Trials for the 2021 U19 World Cup, the organization announced Wednesday.

The two are among a group of 27 players who accepted invites. Trials to select finalists for the 12-member team will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver, Colo.

Kampschroeder, who was named a McDonald's All-American and Naismith All-America Honorable Mention, is one of nine high school seniors invited to the trials. Kampschroeder is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation according to Blue Star Media.

She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report's No. 3 shooting guard in the class. The guard is a three-time All-State First Team honoree in Illinois, and was a team captain from her sophomore to senior seasons. She was named to the Naperville Herald All-Area Team three times, and helped lead her high school to a Regional title in 2020, the first for the program in 15 years.

Kampschroeder finished her high school career with 1,735 career points, and set the Naperville North High School record with 853 career rebounds. She averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game her senior season.

Von Oelhoffen joined the Beavers in January, after opting to graduate high school early, The guard exploded onto the college scene, earning Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention while averaging 11.3 points per game. She shot 44 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

Von Oelhoffen scored in double-figures eight times in her abbreviated first collegiate season, including a 20-point performance against California at the Pac-12 Tournament. She was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Feb. 22.

Von Oelhoffen was a five-star recruit at Chiawana High School, a three-time Adidas All-American and likely would have been a McDonald’s All-American had she been able to play in her senior season of high school. Despite playing just three seasons, the guard recorded 2,392 career high school points.

Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.

----

