BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Officially Announce Guard Tre' Williams

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Tre’ Williams who signed a Financial Aid Agreement to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard from Dallas, Texas, joins 6-foot-3 guard Dashawn Davis, 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial and 6-foot-8 forward Ahmad Rand in the class of 2021-22.

“We are thrilled to be adding Tre’ to our team,” Tinkle said. “He’s a 6-foot-5 versatile guard who can play several positions. He’s a hard-nosed defender and a good finisher in transition. Probably his best characteristic is that he’s a great team guy who is always pumping up his teammates and very vocal. The sooner he gets acclimated I think he’ll show his true leadership.

“Coach (Kerry) Rupp recruited him throughout high school so we are very familiar with his game and very excited to add him to our program.”

Williams played the last two seasons at the University of Minnesota. As a sophomore in 2020-21, he played in 27 games and averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.

He started the final 13 games of the season and scored in double figures in nine of those, including a career-high 17 at Penn State. As a freshman in 2019-20, Williams played in all 31 games, with five starts, and averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Williams played his first two years at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He averaged 17.0 points and 4.0 assists as a senior and earned an invitation to the GEICO National Tournament. He averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 assists as a junior and was invited to the Nike Top 100 and Pangos All-American Camps.

Williams attended Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas his first two years of high school and helped lead the team to the TAPPS 5A Boys Basketball state championship as a freshman.

His father, Marvin, was a three-sport athlete at Princeton University and his sister, Jade, is currently on the women’s basketball team at Duke University.

