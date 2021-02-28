BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Upset No. 14 Ducks 88-77

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team upset No. 14 Oregon and cemented their place in the NCAA Tournament field with an impressive 88-77 win at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers (9-6, 7-6 Pac-12) entered the contest against the 14th-ranked Ducks needing a win to keep themselves in the NCAA Tournament discussion as they entered the week as one of the last four teams in the projected field.

OSU was playing from behind the eight-ball throughout the season as they dealt with multiple COVID-19 pauses and a resulting lack of games, but rallied in the late stretch of the season and have been playing its best ball of the season as they've won three straight games and six of its last seven.

“Another great win for us today,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “I couldn’t be happier for this team – the way that they played to put up 88 points against an Oregon team that defends really well. That was the difference between today and the first time we faced them. We had stretches of great defense today. I’m excited to head to Vegas.”

The Beavers were led by a balanced scoring effort that saw six reach double-digit scoring.

Aleah Goodman had 20 points and four assists, Sasha Goforth had 17, Taya Corosdale and Ellie Mack had 14, Taylor Jones had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Talia von Oelhoffen had 10.

As a team, Oregon State shot 50 percent from the floor and 55 percent from beyond the arc.

Following the win over the Ducks, the Beavers will now turn their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament set to take place in Las Vegas.

Oregon State finished as the conference's fifth overall seed and will host 12th-place California in the first game of the tournament Wednesday at 11 a.m.

If the Beavers advance past the Bears in the first round, they'd rematch with Oregon Thursday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinal round...