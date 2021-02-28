BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28

============================ Aaron Williams is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety from Corona, California. Williams is shaping up to be a top safety in the class of 2023, and holds 11 offers from Georgia, USC, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, and UNLV.

============================ Kyle Thompson is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end from Aledo, Texas. Oregon State got in early for Thompson, breaking the ice for his recruitment and being the first to offer.