 BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28
Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28

2022 DE Kyle Thompson flashes the thumbs up
2022 DE Kyle Thompson flashes the thumbs up (Rivals.com)
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

Aaron Williams is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety from Corona, California.

Williams is shaping up to be a top safety in the class of 2023, and holds 11 offers from Georgia, USC, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, and UNLV.

Kyle Thompson is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end from Aledo, Texas.

Oregon State got in early for Thompson, breaking the ice for his recruitment and being the first to offer.

Cody Hagen is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver from Draper, Utah.

Hagen currently holds nine offers from Air Force, Army, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Oregon State, Utah, and Utah State.

