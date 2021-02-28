BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28

Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28
Aaron Williams is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety from Corona, California.
Williams is shaping up to be a top safety in the class of 2023, and holds 11 offers from Georgia, USC, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, and UNLV.
Kyle Thompson is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end from Aledo, Texas.
Oregon State got in early for Thompson, breaking the ice for his recruitment and being the first to offer.
Cody Hagen is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver from Draper, Utah.
Hagen currently holds nine offers from Air Force, Army, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Oregon State, Utah, and Utah State.
