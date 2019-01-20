BeaversEdge.com

RELATED: MBB: Beavers fall to 0-2 on Arizona road trip | 5 star SF considering Oregon State visit | JUCO DL James Rawls details OSU commitment

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS – The No. 10 Oregon State women's basketball team made a number of big plays Sunday afternoon, but was unable to come away with a double-overtime victory, as the Beavers fell 79-76 to No. 16 Arizona State at Gill Coliseum.

"This was a phenomenal basketball game, and it's pretty typical of how this series has gone over the years," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This matchup is great competition, and it tends to bring out great performances – we saw that today. Arizona State is a veteran team and they are battle-tested, they played a great game. I'm proud of our team for battling the way we did. I loved the fight that we played with and I loved the crowd. It was a great event to be a part of, I just wish we would've found a way to win it."

Mikayla Pivec hit big shot after big shot for the Beavers, finishing with 19 points, including seven in the two overtime periods, and a basket to tie the game in the closing moments of regulation. The guard also tallied nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

Sophomore Taya Corosdale put up 10 points and eight rebounds, going 4-for-7 from the floor.

Senior Katie McWilliams scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer to put the Beavers within one late in the second overtime.

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum recorded 10 points, while Maddie Washington scored 10 and Aleah Goodman hit three triples to finish with nine.

The Oregon State defense clamped down early on, holding Arizona State to three points in the first five minutes, as the Beavers headed to the first media timeout up 8-3. The Sun Devils used a 7-0 run to level the score at 12, before the teams headed to the second tied at 14. ASU took the lead early in the second quarter, and continued to hold the advantage throughout the period, heading to the break up 33-26. Slocum led the Beavers with eight points and three assists in the first half, while Pivec had five points and five rebounds.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Goodman and Corosdale got the Beavers back within two with four minutes left in the third. Oregon State continued to hit shots from there, using a 12-2 run to take a 44-42 edge into the fourth. The Sun Devils retook the lead in the first minutes of the closing frame, but the Beavers battled back quickly to go back in front.

Arizona State leveled the score in the final three minutes, but Pivec gave OSU the advantage with 1:18 to go on a left hand finish through contact. ASU took the lead with seven second to go, but Pivec again came up big to force overtime.

It was Pivec yet again making clutch plays in the extra period, as she gave the Beavers the lead 66-64 with just over a minute left. Arizona State proceeded to tie things up at 66, and the teams headed to a second overtime.

The Beavers found themselves down three with 2:07 on the double-overtime clock, before McWilliams brought the deficit to one with 19 seconds to play. Oregon State couldn't go back in front from there, as Arizona State secured the victory.

The Beavers will hit the road next week, as they head to Seattle for a matchup with Washington. The game is slated to tip off Friday at 8 p.m.

OSU Athletics