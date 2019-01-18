When James Rawls was told that Oregon State defensive coaches Tim Tibesar and Legi Suiaunoa were coming for another home visit earlier this week, he wondered what they wanted to come talk to him about.

After all, both of them had already come to see Rawls not too long ago, and Rawls was set to officially visit Oregon State on January 25.

Tibesar and Suiaunoa told Rawls that they'd allow him to commit before the visit. The Beavers had a couple of open spots left to fill their 2019 class and wanted Rawls to have the chance to commit before they seriously considered any other options.

This led to Rawls announcing his commitment to the Beavers on Wednesday night.

"They were looking at six guys and they wanted me to be their guy ... I took the opportunity," Rawls told BeaversEdge.com.



After his meeting with the Beaver coaches, Rawls discussed his recruitment with those close to him and then informed his the coaches of his decision.

"I talked to my coaches and family. The next morning, I called Coach Legi and he was ecstatic. He was the first to hear," said Rawls. "He was so loud and happy. I called Coach Tibesar and he was ecstatic to have me and coach me. We're going to Build the Dam."

Rawls had one other scholarship offer, coming from the UNLV Rebels. He was scheduled to visit them this weekend, but with the Beavers landing Rawls commitment, he cancelled that trip. Hawaii, Connecticut, and Buffalo also had interest in the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder.

As mentioned, Rawls will officially visited OSU next weekend. He will be accompanied by nearly 10 family members, which includes Lee Davis, a former left tackle for the Beavers. He was teammates with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

"My bags are dang near already packed. I'm ready to go up there," Rawls said.

Rawls will enroll at Oregon State after he earns his associates degree from Fullerton Community College.