BeaversEdge - OLB Matthew Tago Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon State junior outside linebacker Matthew Tago has elected to leave the program and has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder from Palmdale, Calif. was a key piece to Oregon State's defense the past two seasons, playing in 19 contests and recording two starts.

He entered the 2020 season with career totals of 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles recorded in his true-freshman and sophomore seasons.

Tago's decision to transfer comes as a bit of a surprise given that the coaching staff had been so high on him his first two seasons and that he played a fair amount, but given the abundance of depth at outside linebacker, and the fact that he didn't crack the two-deep this season, it's not hard to believe.

With Tago no longer in the fold, the Beavers are still loaded at the position as they've got Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Hamilcar Rashed, John McCartan, Isaac Garcia, Riley Sharp, Ryan Franke, and Shane Kady at outside linebacker.