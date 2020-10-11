BeaversEdge - 2021 DB Jaylen Martin Decommits From Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

2021 defensive back Jaylen Martin (FL) has decommitted from Oregon State.

"I would like to thank the Oregon State football staff for recruiting me throughout this whole process," Martin said via Twitter. "With that being said I will be decomitting from Oregon State Unversity. My recruitment is 100 percent open."

The 6-foot-1, 163-pound Martin represented a unique reach in a very fertile recruiting area as secondary coach Blue Adams identified the multi-talented secondary prospect early in the process.

With Martin no longer in the fold, the Beavers 2021 class stands at eight pledges with just three on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back Arnez Madison is now the lone defensive back in the class.

The good news is that Oregon State has momentum with some of their existing targets such as North Richmond Hills (TX) playmaker CJ Baskerville. The Beavs have already proved they can recruit Texas and continued to do so in this class by landing Jimmy Valsin, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out moving forward.

The Beavers have been very choosy with this class given its relatively small size, so look for them to go back to their big board to further pursue alternate options.

