BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/24-1/30

============================ Andrew Savaiinea is a 6-foot-2, 248-pound defensive end from The Dalles, Oregon. Savaiinea currently holds four offers from Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA.

Brody Reese is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle from Hillsboro, Oregon. Reese currently holds a preferred walk on offer from Washington, as well as offers to Western Oregon, San Diego, Linfield, Northern Colorado, and Valpo.

============================ Katin Houser is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback from Bellflower, California. Houser currently holds eight offers from Colorado, FAU, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Washington State.

============================ Ryland Gandy is a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back from Buford, Georgia. Gandy currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Notre Dame, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, USC, and more.

LaDareyen Craig is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Mobile, Alabama. Craig currently holds four offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Oregon State, and Southern Miss.

============================ Luka Vincic is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman from Bothell, Washington. Vincic currently holds six offers from Cal, Dartmouth, Oregon State, Princeton, Utah, and Yale.

============================ Walker Lyons is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Folsom, California. Lyons currently holds three offers from BYU, Florida State, and Oregon State.

============================ Rico Flores Jr is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Folsom, California. Flores currently holds four offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and UNLV.

