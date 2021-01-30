 BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/24-1/30
Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/24-1/30

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Andrew Savaiinea is a 6-foot-2, 248-pound defensive end from The Dalles, Oregon.

Savaiinea currently holds four offers from Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA.

============================

Brody Reese is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle from Hillsboro, Oregon.

Reese currently holds a preferred walk on offer from Washington, as well as offers to Western Oregon, San Diego, Linfield, Northern Colorado, and Valpo.

MORE: Beavs Making A Late Push To Add To 2021 Class

============================

Katin Houser is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback from Bellflower, California.

Houser currently holds eight offers from Colorado, FAU, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Washington State.

============================

Ryland Gandy is a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back from Buford, Georgia.

Gandy currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Notre Dame, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, USC, and more.

============================

LaDareyen Craig is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Mobile, Alabama.

Craig currently holds four offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Oregon State, and Southern Miss.

============================

Luka Vincic is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman from Bothell, Washington.

Vincic currently holds six offers from Cal, Dartmouth, Oregon State, Princeton, Utah, and Yale.

============================

Walker Lyons is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Folsom, California.

Lyons currently holds three offers from BYU, Florida State, and Oregon State.

============================

Rico Flores Jr is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Folsom, California.

Flores currently holds four offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and UNLV.


============================

Jaxson Moi is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end from San Diego, California.

Moi currently holds 10 offers from Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, and UNLV.

