BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/24-1/30

Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/24-1/30
============================
Andrew Savaiinea is a 6-foot-2, 248-pound defensive end from The Dalles, Oregon.
Savaiinea currently holds four offers from Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA.
============================
Brody Reese is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle from Hillsboro, Oregon.
Reese currently holds a preferred walk on offer from Washington, as well as offers to Western Oregon, San Diego, Linfield, Northern Colorado, and Valpo.
============================
Katin Houser is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback from Bellflower, California.
Houser currently holds eight offers from Colorado, FAU, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Washington State.
============================
Ryland Gandy is a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back from Buford, Georgia.
Gandy currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Notre Dame, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, USC, and more.
============================
LaDareyen Craig is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Mobile, Alabama.
Craig currently holds four offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Oregon State, and Southern Miss.
============================
Luka Vincic is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman from Bothell, Washington.
Vincic currently holds six offers from Cal, Dartmouth, Oregon State, Princeton, Utah, and Yale.
============================
Walker Lyons is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Folsom, California.
Lyons currently holds three offers from BYU, Florida State, and Oregon State.
============================
Rico Flores Jr is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Folsom, California.
Flores currently holds four offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and UNLV.
============================
Jaxson Moi is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end from San Diego, California.
Moi currently holds 10 offers from Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, and UNLV.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.