PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Gilbert (AZ) linebacker Shakaun Bowser is drawing attention from schools near in far, and is bolstering his offer sheet with Pac-12 offers. Oregon State recently joined the mix along with many others, and have been working hard to build a great relationship with the 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker.

It's no surprise that Bowser has turned into a highly-touted division one prospect after recording 77 tackles, 11 sacks, and 12 total tackles for loss in his 2020-2021 season. Bowser's combination of size and speed has made him a big time target for nearly 10 schools, and the Beavs are working hard to force themselves to the top of the pack.

BeaversEdge spoke with Bowser and has the latest below.