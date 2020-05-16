PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team continued to build its star-studded 2021 recruiting class as they picked up a commitment from 5-star wing Talia Von Oelhoffen (Pasco, Wash.) on Saturday afternoon.

Von Oelhoffen is one of the highest-rated recruits to ever join the program as ESPN's Hoopgurlz rankings have her as the second-best wing and the 10th-best overall prospect in the 2021 class.

The 5-foot-11 wing chose Oregon State over UConn, Oklahoma, Stanford, and UCLA and will be joined by fellow 5-star Greta Kampschroder.

With Von Oelhoffen and Kampschroder giving head coach Scott Rueck two of the top-15 recruits in the country in the 2021 class, the Beavers' future is glowingly bright.

Von Oelhoffen is coming off a junior season in 2019-20 that saw her average 26.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 steals per game.

Per ESPN's Dan Olson, Von Oelhoffen is an:

"Agile perimeter prospect with versatility; manufactures shots and delivers from beyond the arc; mid-range game threat takes defenders off the dribble and scores in traffic; superb court awareness passes with purpose; unselfish playmaker with a skill set of a point-forward; an impact prospect in the class of 2021."