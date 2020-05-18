WBB: 5-Star Wing Talia Von Oelhoffen Talks Oregon State Commitment
With Scott Rueck and the Oregon State women's basketball team landing its second five-star recruit in the 2021 class in wing Talia Von Oelhoffen, BeaversEdge.com caught up with the newest member of the class to get her thoughts on choosing OSU over a talented group of suitors.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
RELATED: Behind The Flip: 2021 QB Sam Vidlak | WBB: Beavers add Talia Von Oelhoffen to 2021 class
The Oregon State women's basketball team took a huge step forward over the weekend for the future of its program, securing the pledge of five-star 2021 wing Talia Von Oelhoffen (Pasco. Wash.)
"I always planned on committing during this time and I wanted to go out on my visits during this time, but obviously that wasn't able to happen," Von Oelhoffen said. "But, I always knew that Oregon State was where I wanted to go."
Von Oelhoffen chose Oregon State over the likes of high-level programs UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Stanford, and Oklahoma in large part because of the relationship that she's developed with the Scott Rueck and the coaching staff.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news