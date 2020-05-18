The Oregon State women's basketball team took a huge step forward over the weekend for the future of its program, securing the pledge of five-star 2021 wing Talia Von Oelhoffen (Pasco. Wash.)

"I always planned on committing during this time and I wanted to go out on my visits during this time, but obviously that wasn't able to happen," Von Oelhoffen said. "But, I always knew that Oregon State was where I wanted to go."

Von Oelhoffen chose Oregon State over the likes of high-level programs UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Stanford, and Oklahoma in large part because of the relationship that she's developed with the Scott Rueck and the coaching staff.