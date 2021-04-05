BeaversEdge - Wayne Tinkle Receives Four-Year Contract Extension

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State men’s basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle received a four-year contract extension that takes him through the 2026-27 season, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday.

Tinkle was awarded a three-year extension and received an additional year for making the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve spent a lot of time working on this extension to keep Coach Tinkle at the helm of the Oregon State men’s basketball program,” Barnes said. “We are very proud of the work he has done to rebuild this program. He has done it the right way both on and off the court, and we are excited for continued success.”

This past season Tinkle led Oregon State to its first-ever Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship and an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers won three games in the NCAA Tournament, tying the 1963 Final Four team for the most victories in a season by an Oregon State team.

It’s the first time Oregon State won an NCAA Tournament game and advanced to the Elite Eight since 1982.

The Beavers defeated five Top 25 teams during the 2020-21 season, their most since the 1975-76 team also won five. Their win over No. 21 Oregon in Eugene was the program’s first true road win over a Top 25 team since 1985. The wins against No. 25 Oregon, No. 23 Colorado, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Loyola Chicago were the first over Top 25 teams at a neutral site since 1992.

The 20-13 record is the first time since 2012, and just the second time since 1990, that an Oregon State team won 20 games in a season. The 2011-12 team finished 21-15 with two wins in the College Basketball Invitational.

“We truly appreciate the belief and support from the administration,” Tinkle said. “Scott has put a lot of time and effort into making this happen. My family and I are so thankful for our opportunity with Oregon State. We want to thank Beaver Nation for all of their love and support as well. We’re looking forward to continuing with the success that’s been built here at OSU.”

Tinkle has recorded five winning seasons in his first seven years at OSU (the 2017-18 team went 16-16); Oregon State had two winning seasons in the previous 24 years. He took the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2021; Oregon State’s previous trip to the Big Dance came in 1990.

During his seven years in Corvallis, 20 men’s basketball student-athletes have received Pac-12 All-Academic honors; 24 student-athletes received all-academic recognition in the previous 27 years.

Tinkle signed a six-year contract when he was hired on May 19, 2014, after eight successful seasons at the University of Montana. He was awarded a two-year extension on June 7, 2016, after leading the Beavers to their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 26 years. He received a one-year extension on Oct. 8, 2019.