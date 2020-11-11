 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Tibesar, Colletto, Wright, & Arnold Talk Defensive Improvement
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 16:29:56 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tibesar, Colletto, Wright, & Arnold Talk Defensive Improvement

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebacker Jack Colletto, and defensive backs Nahshon Wright & Akili Arnold as the quartet talks improvement from Washington State and what they're expecting from Washington in their first game.

MORE: 2022 Big Board of Recruits | OLB Matthew Tago Enters Transfer Portal

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}