BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Pro Day Interviews

WATCH: Oregon State Pro Day Interviews
Hear from Oregon State Beavers Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Jermar Jefferson, Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn as they talk about Pro Day and the NFL Draft process...
