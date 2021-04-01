BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Utah

With the No. 21 Oregon State baseball team (18-5, 5-1 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against Utah (5-13, 2-4) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- Oregon State finished the month of March with an 11-4 record, including a 4-0 mark on the road.

- Oregon State batted .274 with 36 extra-base hits in the month. The Beavers scored 82 runs, an average of 5.5 per game.

- OSU, on the mound, allowed 41 runs - 2.7 per game average - while sporting a 2.73 earned run average. The staff struck out 176 batters in 135 innings while allowing 95 hits and 53 walks. That’s a WHIP of 1.09.

- Jack Washburn is slated to make his second start and eighth appearance of the season on Thursday. Washburn, who is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA, has held opponents to just one hit and two walks in his last nine innings of work. He has struck out 14 over that stretch.

- Ryan Ober extended his hit streak to four games with a 3-for-4 night at Portland, where he homered, doubled and drove in three runs. Ober is 8-for-17 during the streak with eight runs scored, five RBI, three walks, three doubles and a home run.

- Oregon State’s bullpen has excelled, most recently limiting Portland to two hits while striking out 11 in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

- The bullpen has a 2.04 ERA in 101 1/3 innings this season. OSU’s relievers have combined for 115 strikeouts to 64 hits and 33 walks - a WHIP of 0.96.

- OSU ranks first in the Pac-12 and third nationally with a 2.35 ERA. Only USC Upstate (2.23) and Vanderbilt (2.27) rank ahead.

- The Beavers are also first in the Pac-12 with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

- OSU is second in the Pac-12 and fourth nationally with a .988 fielding percentage.