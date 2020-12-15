BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Offense & Defense Recap Stanford, Preview ASU

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the early signing period beginning on Wednesday, the Oregon State offense and defense met the media together on Tuesday to recap the Stanford loss and preview Saturday's matchup with Arizona State.

Hear from offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, running back Jermar Jefferson, defensive back Jaydon Grant, and wide receivers Tre'Shaun Harrison & Tyjon Lindsey as they break down the Stanford loss and look ahead to the regular-season finale against Arizona State on Saturday...

MORE: The 3-2-1: National Signing Day Edition | Beavers in the NFL: Week 14 Recap