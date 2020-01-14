Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle, forwards Tres Tinkle and Alfred Hollins, and guard Zach Reichle as the quartet recaps the Beavers' win over No. 24 Arizona and looks ahead to this weekend's road trip against the Washington schools.

