BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down the five reasons why the Beavers were able to spring a trap in Colorado.

It's bedlam in Boulder for the Oregon State football team as the Beavers (2-6, 1-4) earned their first Pac-12 win of the season and their first Pac-12 road win since 2014 against Colorado (5-3, 2-3) thanks to a miraculous second half comeback on the shoulders of Jake Luton .

What can't be said about the job that Jake Luton did for the Oregon State Beavers in the second half against Colorado? The senior signal-caller didn't start the contest as he was slated to be used for backup duty to Jack Colletto as he was only recently cleared to return to the field from his high-ankle sprain suffered earlier this season.

Luton watched from the sidelines in the first half as the Beaver offense came to a relative standstill with Colletto, to the point where OSU found themselves trailing 31-7 with just over 14 minutes left in the third quarter.

Jonathan Smith and Co. appeared well on their way to another lopsided loss, as Colorado had all the momentum and was looking to put the game on ice.

Insert Luton.

Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren handed the keys to Luton to start the second half and what he did over the next two quarters and overtime will likely go down as one of the greatest single half performances in OSU football history.

With a variety of deep fades, deep-posts, quick slants, hard outs, screen passes and more, Luton picked apart the Buffalo defense in the second half, completing 28 of his 39 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns while playing turnover free.

Luton's been dealt a very tough-hand in his Oregon State career with two frustrating injuries in his two seasons as a Beaver, but the poise he showed leading the Beavers back from a near impossible deficit cannot be understated. He fought through the pain of his ankle-injury and showed his teammates just how much his senior season means to him.

If Luton is able to stay healthy and get protection for the final four games of 2018, opposing defenses should be weary because he's in some kind of groove in the twilight of his Oregon State career.