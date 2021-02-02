BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks Offseason, Previews 2021

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, Kyler McMahan, Andy Armstrong, Kevin Abel, and Jake Mulholland as they recap the offseason and look ahead to the start of the 2021 season in Surprise, Ariz. on February 19th.

