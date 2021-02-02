BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Land 2022 PG Cruz Davis

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: National Signing Day 2.0 Preview | 3 Burning Questions Ahead of NSD

The Oregon State men's basketball team picked up its first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Monday night as Texas guard Cruz Davis announced his pledge via Twitter.

"100 percent committed," Cruz said via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound point-guard from ISchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, TX chose Oregon State over the likes of Georgetown, SMU, Houston, and TCU.

Tinkle and Co. have been particularly stout on the recruiting trail since the 2020 class and with Dashawn Davis locked in for 2021 and Cruz now in '22, the future is starting to come into the foreground.

The Beavers have been searching for a true point guard for some time now and given that Cruz fits the bill perfectly, the future is bright on the hardwood for Tinkle and Co.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Cruz's commitment...