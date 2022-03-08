NUGGETS From Oregon State's Third Spring Practice
With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday for its third practice of the spring session, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...
- After the standard two-practice acclimation period for spring football, the Oregon State football team donned full pads on Tuesday. Head coach Jonathan Smith said that Saturday's practice will hopefully be a bit of a mini-scrimmage of sorts.
First-team offense:
LT - Joshua Gray
LG - Marco Brewer
C - Jake Levengood
RG - Taliese Fuaga
RT - Brandon Kipper
QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson
RB - Damien Martinez / Damir Collins
WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison
WR - Zeriah Beason
WR - Tyjon Lindsey
TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman
- Wide receiver Jimmy Valsin is also another youngster that caught my eye today. He connected with Gulbranson & Nolan a couple of times and really has that size factor in the room being 6-foot-2...
Switching gears, here's a look at the first-team defense:
DL/OLB - Cory Stover / Drew Chatfield
DL - Thomas Sio
DL - James Rawls
OLB - John McCartan
ILB - Omar Speights
ILB - Kyrei Fisher
OLB - Ryan Franke / McCartan
DB - Kitan Oladapo
DB - Alex Austin
DB - Arnez Madison
DB - Akili Arnold
- During the live 11-on-11 work, linebacker Kyrei Fisher recovered a fumble from Kanoa Shannon in the backfield.
