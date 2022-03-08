NUGGETS From Oregon State's Third Spring Practice

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday for its third practice of the spring session, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...

- After the standard two-practice acclimation period for spring football, the Oregon State football team donned full pads on Tuesday. Head coach Jonathan Smith said that Saturday's practice will hopefully be a bit of a mini-scrimmage of sorts.

First-team offense:

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Marco Brewer

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Taliese Fuaga

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson

RB - Damien Martinez / Damir Collins

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR - Zeriah Beason

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman

- Wide receiver Jimmy Valsin is also another youngster that caught my eye today. He connected with Gulbranson & Nolan a couple of times and really has that size factor in the room being 6-foot-2...

--------------------------------------------------

Switching gears, here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL/OLB - Cory Stover / Drew Chatfield

DL - Thomas Sio

DL - James Rawls

OLB - John McCartan

ILB - Omar Speights

ILB - Kyrei Fisher

OLB - Ryan Franke / McCartan

DB - Kitan Oladapo

DB - Alex Austin

DB - Arnez Madison

DB - Akili Arnold

- During the live 11-on-11 work, linebacker Kyrei Fisher recovered a fumble from Kanoa Shannon in the backfield.

