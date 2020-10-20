BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Recaps Scrimmage, Talks Week 2

WATCH: Jonathan Smith Recaps Scrimmage, Talks Week 2
Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he met with the media Tuesday afternoon to recap the Beavers' Saturday scrimmage, while also looking ahead to the upcoming week...
MORE: Oregon-Oregon State Game Selected By ESPN | Sting Factor: Jalen Martin's Decommittment
