BeaversEdge - Oregon State - Oregon Game Selected By ESPN

The Oregon State-Oregon football game has been selected by ESPN for three possible time slots on Friday, Nov. 27 at Reser Stadium, the Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday.

Friday, Nov. 27 - Oregon at Oregon State - Start Time (Network Options)

12:30 p.m. PT (ESPN or ABC) - OR - 4:00 p.m. PT (ESPN) - OR - 7:30 p.m. PT (ESPN)

The Pac-12 Conference and its television partners ESPN and FOX Sports announced network designations and potential kickoff times for all “special date” football games occurring on Fridays this coming season.

The Pac-12 previously announced its 2020 football schedule, featuring a seven-game conference-only lineup commencing on Saturday, Nov. 7. The seventh week of the season will feature the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, on Friday, Dec. 18. All 12 Pac-12 teams will be in action that weekend, Dec. 18 and 19, with divisional champions participating in the title game.

While television selections for the 2020 “special date” Friday Pac-12 games have been made, all remaining television game selections and start times, beginning with week one (Saturday, Nov. 7) will be made 12 or six days in advance.

2020 Oregon State Football Schedule

Nov. 7 vs. Washington State

Nov. 14 at Washington

Nov. 21 vs. California

Nov. 27 vs. Oregon (12:30 p.m. OR 4:00 p.m. OR 7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 5 at Utah

Dec. 12 at Stanford

Dec. 18/19 vs. TBA

Every football game through the first six weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, and FS1. FOX will televise the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 18.