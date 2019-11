Hear from Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins and outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed as the duo recaps the Beavers' 58-36 win over Arizona. With the win, OSU improves to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play.

Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

RELATED: Highlights + Social Media Reaction to OSU's 58-36 win