Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-11 20:14:53 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: BeaversEdge Interviews Post-Scrimmage

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
@b_slaught
Senior Writer

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, quarterback Jake Luton, and linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray following the Beavers' scrimmage on Saturday.

MORE: Oregon State Football Fall Camp Headquarters

PROMO: Get $99 of Oregon State Apparel & Gear with an annual subscription!

Not a subscriber? BeaversEdge.com is currently running an amazing promotion. Sign up for an annual subscription, and you'll receive a $99 gift card to the Oregon State Rivals Fan Shop!

CLICK HERE for more details!

It's time to get your national championship gear!

I5ysf3fuf8mvgflbcfxw
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}