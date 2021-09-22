Update On USC's Quarterback Situation

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Heading into Oregon State's Pac-12 opener at USC this Saturday night, all eyes are on who's going to be under center for the Trojans.

After suffering a neck injury during the early stages of USC's win over Washington State, quarterback Kedon Slovis was back at practice on Tuesday taking reps with the first team.

"Today he was really whipping the ball around," interim head coach Donte Williams said of Slovis. "He was throwing the ball really good out there today and that's what I'm going off of. He looked good."

Slovis, who went 1-of-2 for eight yards against the Cougars before having to exit the contest, feels good about being able to be back in the mix at practice.

"It's been good," Slovis said. "Just trying to get ready for Saturday and help my teammates as much as possible.

Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, who came in and led the Trojans to 45 unanswered points while throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns wasn't available for Tuesday's practice due to an injury.

"He wasn't here today," Williams said of Dart. "No test results, he's just dealing with a couple of things. I hope he's here tomorrow (Wednesday)."

With Dart's status currently unclear, Williams said that if he's unable to return to practice this week, that Slovis will likely be the Trojans' starter under center.

"If he's not able to practice this week, the decision has been made," Williams said.

With the Trojans keeping their cards close to the vest as to who the starting quarterback will be against Oregon State, stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage.

