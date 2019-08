On Friday, news broke that Oregon State had received a commitment and rounded out their roster with the addition of seven-foot-one center Roman Silva.

BeaversEdge got the chance to talk with Silva, who updated us on the status of his eligibility, the warm welcome he got from the team, and much more.

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: Click here for the latest on Silva.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com for $75, get a FREE $75 Adidas gift card