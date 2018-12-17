BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Oakland (Calif.) offensive guard Siale Liku is Oregon State's top overall recruit left on the board, and the Beavers are so close to landing his commitment.

But will it be a day late and a dollar short? Or will the Beavers land the coveted two-way lineman?

Liku will be choosing between Oregon State and UCLA on Wednesday, December 19, which is National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder has made up his mind on what school he will choose -- now we just have to wait. He will announce at his school auditorium at 12:45 p.m this Wednesday.

Liku on Oregon State on his OSU visit in November:"Oregon State was good. It was good from the fans, to the coaching staff, knowing that I built a better relationship with each of them, like Coach Lose and Coach Hynson."

Liku on his UCLA visit in September: “From meeting with the coaches and players to watching the game, eating the great food they served to visiting all around the campus and learning the Bruin way.”

