Times Released For Oregon State's First Three Games

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The kick-off times and network designations for Oregon State’s first three football games were announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday.

The Beavers will open the 2021 season at Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) in a game televised nationally on FS1. Oregon State’s opener in West Lafayette, Ind., is the second-ever matchup between the teams, following 1967’s 22-14 OSU win.

The home opener against Hawai’i on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Reser Stadium will start at 8 p.m. and be televised on FS1. The following week Oregon State will host Idaho at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 in a contest broadcast on Pac-12 Network and available on Pac-12 Now.

2021 Schedule Sept. 4 -- at Purdue -- 4:00 p.m. PT (FS1)

Sept. 11 -- Hawai’i -- 8:00 p.m. PT (FS1)

Sept. 18 -- Idaho -- 12:30 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Now)

Sept. 25 -- at USC

Oct. 2 -- Washington

Oct. 9 -- at Washington State

Oct. 16 -- BYE

Oct. 23 -- Utah

Oct. 30 -- at California

Nov. 6 -- at Colorado

Nov. 13 -- Stanford

Nov. 20 -- Arizona State

Nov. 27 -- at Oregon

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 3.