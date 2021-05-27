Oregon State Baseball Set To Conclude Regular Season At Stanford

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Stanford at Sunken Diamond to conclude regular-season Pac-12 play this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is 47-46 all-time versus Stanford, and the teams are tied at 24 in games played at the Cardinal’s home field.

- The Beavers won 13 consecutive games at Sunken Diamond from 2009-17, which included sweeps in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Stanford ended that streak with an 8-5 win in the first game of 2019, but the Beavers won the last of the two-game series (shortened due to rain), 5-2.

- The Beavers are 19-3 in their last 22 games versus the Cardinal.

- Provided the Beavers and Cardinal play all three games of the series, Oregon State will end the regular season as the only team in the Pac-12 to play a full 56-game schedule.

- Oregon State is ending Pac-12 play on the road for the first time since the 2014 season when the Beavers played their last three at USC. OSU also ended its then-Pac-10 slate at Stanford in 2009.

- Justin Boyd takes a three-game series into the series with Stanford after hitting safely in each game versus Arizona. Boyd went 5-for-11 in the three games versus the Wildcats, posting a double, one triple and an RBI while scoring one run. He set a career-high with three hits in the finale Sunday.

- Troy Claunch is riding a 14-game hit streak and is 23-for-56 (.411) after going 2-for-4 Sunday.

- Wade Meckler went 3-for-5 Sunday to push his to a season-long nine games. He is 15-for- 38 (.395) during it).

• Abel needs one strikeout to reach the 100-strikeout plateau for the second time in his career. He is already one of just 13 pitchers in school history to reach it once and would join Jonah Nickerson (2005-06) and Luke Heimlich (2017-18) in doing so twice.