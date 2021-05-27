 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Conclude Regular Season At Stanford
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 10:07:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball Set To Conclude Regular Season At Stanford

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Stanford at Sunken Diamond to conclude regular-season Pac-12 play this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...

MORE: Breaking Down OSU's Second Official Visit Weekend | EDGE POD: Recapping Spring & Previewing Official Visits

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State (33-20, 15-12) vs Stanford (31-13, 15-9)

Sunken Diamond - Palo Alto, Calif.

TV - Pac-12 Networks

Radio - Beaver Sports Network CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS - CLICK HERE

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 27th - 6 p.m.

OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 3.68)

Stanford Starting Pitcher - RHP Brendan Beck (6-1, 3.39)

Friday, May 28th - 6 p.m.

OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (3-5, 3.65)

Stanford SP - TBA

Saturday, May 29th - 12:30 p.m.

OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (4-0, 3.61)

Stanford SP - RHP Alex Williams (2-1, 4.15)

Scouting Stanford

Opposing Hitters to watch

#24 Nick Brueser - Sr. INF -.331 avg, 48 H, 8 2B, 9 HR, 28 RBI

#7 Brock Jones - So. OF - .296 avg, 47 H, 8 2B, 12 HR, 43 RBI

#16 Vincent Martinez- Jr. C - .316 avg, 48 H, 8 2B, 7 HR, 22 RBI

Oregon State Quick Hits

- Oregon State is 47-46 all-time versus Stanford, and the teams are tied at 24 in games played at the Cardinal’s home field.

- The Beavers won 13 consecutive games at Sunken Diamond from 2009-17, which included sweeps in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Stanford ended that streak with an 8-5 win in the first game of 2019, but the Beavers won the last of the two-game series (shortened due to rain), 5-2.

- The Beavers are 19-3 in their last 22 games versus the Cardinal.

- Provided the Beavers and Cardinal play all three games of the series, Oregon State will end the regular season as the only team in the Pac-12 to play a full 56-game schedule.

- Oregon State is ending Pac-12 play on the road for the first time since the 2014 season when the Beavers played their last three at USC. OSU also ended its then-Pac-10 slate at Stanford in 2009.

- Justin Boyd takes a three-game series into the series with Stanford after hitting safely in each game versus Arizona. Boyd went 5-for-11 in the three games versus the Wildcats, posting a double, one triple and an RBI while scoring one run. He set a career-high with three hits in the finale Sunday.

- Troy Claunch is riding a 14-game hit streak and is 23-for-56 (.411) after going 2-for-4 Sunday.

- Wade Meckler went 3-for-5 Sunday to push his to a season-long nine games. He is 15-for- 38 (.395) during it).

• Abel needs one strikeout to reach the 100-strikeout plateau for the second time in his career. He is already one of just 13 pitchers in school history to reach it once and would join Jonah Nickerson (2005-06) and Luke Heimlich (2017-18) in doing so twice.

Oregon State Team + Player Stats

Pac-12 Standings

D1 Baseball Postseason Projection

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}