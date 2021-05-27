Oregon State Baseball Set To Conclude Regular Season At Stanford
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Stanford at Sunken Diamond to conclude regular-season Pac-12 play this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (33-20, 15-12) vs Stanford (31-13, 15-9)
Sunken Diamond - Palo Alto, Calif.
TV - Pac-12 Networks
Radio - Beaver Sports Network CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS - CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 27th - 6 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 3.68)
Stanford Starting Pitcher - RHP Brendan Beck (6-1, 3.39)
Friday, May 28th - 6 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (3-5, 3.65)
Stanford SP - TBA
Saturday, May 29th - 12:30 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (4-0, 3.61)
Stanford SP - RHP Alex Williams (2-1, 4.15)
Scouting Stanford
Opposing Hitters to watch
#24 Nick Brueser - Sr. INF -.331 avg, 48 H, 8 2B, 9 HR, 28 RBI
#7 Brock Jones - So. OF - .296 avg, 47 H, 8 2B, 12 HR, 43 RBI
#16 Vincent Martinez- Jr. C - .316 avg, 48 H, 8 2B, 7 HR, 22 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State is 47-46 all-time versus Stanford, and the teams are tied at 24 in games played at the Cardinal’s home field.
- The Beavers won 13 consecutive games at Sunken Diamond from 2009-17, which included sweeps in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Stanford ended that streak with an 8-5 win in the first game of 2019, but the Beavers won the last of the two-game series (shortened due to rain), 5-2.
- The Beavers are 19-3 in their last 22 games versus the Cardinal.
- Provided the Beavers and Cardinal play all three games of the series, Oregon State will end the regular season as the only team in the Pac-12 to play a full 56-game schedule.
- Oregon State is ending Pac-12 play on the road for the first time since the 2014 season when the Beavers played their last three at USC. OSU also ended its then-Pac-10 slate at Stanford in 2009.
- Justin Boyd takes a three-game series into the series with Stanford after hitting safely in each game versus Arizona. Boyd went 5-for-11 in the three games versus the Wildcats, posting a double, one triple and an RBI while scoring one run. He set a career-high with three hits in the finale Sunday.
- Troy Claunch is riding a 14-game hit streak and is 23-for-56 (.411) after going 2-for-4 Sunday.
- Wade Meckler went 3-for-5 Sunday to push his to a season-long nine games. He is 15-for- 38 (.395) during it).
• Abel needs one strikeout to reach the 100-strikeout plateau for the second time in his career. He is already one of just 13 pitchers in school history to reach it once and would join Jonah Nickerson (2005-06) and Luke Heimlich (2017-18) in doing so twice.
Oregon State Team + Player Stats
Pac-12 Standings
D1 Baseball Postseason Projection
----
