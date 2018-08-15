Three things we've learned in the past week from Oregon State fall camp
Oregon State does not have practice on Wednesday, which is well deserved after having eight practices in as many days.
BeaversEdge.com was at seven of those practices (not all eight because one was closed to the media) and breaks down three key things we learned in the past week.
MORE: Oregon State Football Fall Camp Headquarters
PROMO: Get $99 of Oregon State Apparel & Gear with an annual subscription!
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news