With Oregon State's 2019 season opener against Oklahoma State just 13 days away, the Beavers are full steam ahead.

After having a strong and productive start to camp that saw the team showcase rapid growth and development from a season ago, the Beavers are hoping to put all the pieces together in their first and only public scrimmage of fall camp.

In what's likely a primer time-wise for the Oklahoma State game, Jonathan Smith and Co. are electing to hold the Family Fun Day at 7:30 p.m., coincidentally the exact same time as the home opener. While it's going to be interesting to see how many fans the Beavers will draw to their #Pac-12AfterDark scrimmage, there's certainly going to be plenty of exciting storylines to watch in the scrimmage.

With August 30th drawing closer, Smith's Beavers are out to prove that they've come a long way from the team that was blown out of games last season. The team has shown in fall camp that they've greatly improved in areas that were glaring holes a year ago and based on the development of the players already in place, there's little doubt that the Beavers will be a much-improved football team when they take the field against the Cowboys.

Family Fun Day Info

- Brenden Slaughter