Three & Out: Fall camp heating up; new 2021 DE offer; Pitre closes again
It's another edition of the Three and Out as BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their take on the various storylines surrounding Oregon State Football. This week, Slaughter and Halus talk fall camp, a new 2021 offer, and coach Pitre's recruiting accomplishments.
Fall camp heating up as August 30th draws nearer
With Oregon State's 2019 season opener against Oklahoma State just 13 days away, the Beavers are full steam ahead.
After having a strong and productive start to camp that saw the team showcase rapid growth and development from a season ago, the Beavers are hoping to put all the pieces together in their first and only public scrimmage of fall camp.
In what's likely a primer time-wise for the Oklahoma State game, Jonathan Smith and Co. are electing to hold the Family Fun Day at 7:30 p.m., coincidentally the exact same time as the home opener. While it's going to be interesting to see how many fans the Beavers will draw to their #Pac-12AfterDark scrimmage, there's certainly going to be plenty of exciting storylines to watch in the scrimmage.
With August 30th drawing closer, Smith's Beavers are out to prove that they've come a long way from the team that was blown out of games last season. The team has shown in fall camp that they've greatly improved in areas that were glaring holes a year ago and based on the development of the players already in place, there's little doubt that the Beavers will be a much-improved football team when they take the field against the Cowboys.
- Brenden Slaughter
