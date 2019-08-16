It was a cooler, breezy day from Reser Stadium as the Beavers had a walkthrough ahead of their first public scrimmage of the 2019-20 season. The Beavs were in shorts, jerseys, and helmets for their final practice of week three.

Here’s a look at the first and second team offenses today as we head into the scrimmage.



First Team:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Jermar Jefferson

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Kolby Taylor

TE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

Second Team:

QB: Tristan Gebbia

RB: Artavis Pierce

WR: Jesiah Irish

WR: Andre Bodden/Aaron Short

WR: Champ Flemings

TE: Isaiah Smalls

LT: Joshua Gray

LG: Onesimus Clarke

C: Nathan Eldridge

RG: Jake Levengood

RT: Jaelen Bush

Jake Luton was the first QB to take reps today, but Smith didn’t say who the first QB to take reps tomorrow would be.

Luton and Gebbia both looked sharp in walkthroughs today. Luton connected with Noah Togiai on a fade route down the left sideline. Luton was able to drop the ball right in the breadbasket, and was a very clean-looking play.

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER: CLICK HERE FOR FULL NUGGET REPORT AND SCRIMMAGE PREVIEW