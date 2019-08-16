Nuggets from Day 14, Scrimmage Preview
It was a cooler, breezy day from Reser Stadium as the Beavers had a walkthrough ahead of their first public scrimmage of the 2019-20 season. The Beavs were in shorts, jerseys, and helmets for their final practice of week three.
Here’s a look at the first and second team offenses today as we head into the scrimmage.
First Team:
QB: Jake Luton
RB: Jermar Jefferson
WR: Isaiah Hodgins
WR: Tyjon Lindsey
WR: Kolby Taylor
TE: Noah Togiai
LT: Blake Brandel
LG: Gus Lavaka
C: Nous Keobounnam
RG: Clay Cordasco
RT: Brandon Kipper
Second Team:
QB: Tristan Gebbia
RB: Artavis Pierce
WR: Jesiah Irish
WR: Andre Bodden/Aaron Short
WR: Champ Flemings
TE: Isaiah Smalls
LT: Joshua Gray
LG: Onesimus Clarke
C: Nathan Eldridge
RG: Jake Levengood
RT: Jaelen Bush
Jake Luton was the first QB to take reps today, but Smith didn’t say who the first QB to take reps tomorrow would be.
Luton and Gebbia both looked sharp in walkthroughs today. Luton connected with Noah Togiai on a fade route down the left sideline. Luton was able to drop the ball right in the breadbasket, and was a very clean-looking play.
