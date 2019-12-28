RELATED: 2021 ATH Ceyair Wright updates recruitment | The Dam Board

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Former Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, second baseman Nick Madrigal and left fielder Michael Conforto have been named to D1Baseball.com’s All-Decade Team, which was released on Friday.

The Beavers are the only team nationally to have three players on the All-Decade Team and are one of four teams – joining LSU, UCLA, and South Carolina – with at least two.

Rutschman concluded his three-year Oregon State career in 2019 by winning the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He was also selected as the Buster Posey Award winner and was the unanimous National Player of the Year by media organizations. He was chosen as the Pac-12's Player and Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The catcher from Sherwood, Ore., was taken first overall by Baltimore in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Rutschman hit .411 as a junior last season to become the first player in school history to hit better than .400 twice after he batted .408 as a sophomore. In 2018, his second season with the Beavers, he set the school record for hits (102) and RBI (83) and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. He ended his career with a .352 average, 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 174 RBI.

Madrigal, from Elk Grove, Calif., received the nod at second base after spurring the Beavers to College World Series visits in 2017 and 2018, with a title coming his junior season. He was a two-time All-American for the Beavers and was named the Pac-12's Player of the Year in 2017, just a season after being named its Freshman of the Year.

Madrigal batted .361 for the Beavers from 2016-18 and was taken fourth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, at the time the highest ever selection for an Oregon State player. He ended his career with 103 RBI, 40 doubles and 39 stolen bases.

Conforto, meanwhile, was the first three-time All-American in Oregon State’s history and helped lead OSU to a College World Series appearance in 2013. He was chosen as the Pac-12's Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014, and its Freshman of the Year in 2012. He batted .349 as a freshman in 2012 and set the then-program record with 76 RBI.

Conforto, from Redmond, Wash., was the 10th overall selection by the New York Mets in the 2014 MLB Draft, at the time a school record that was then broken by both Madrigal and Rutschman. He ended his career batting .340 with 31 home runs and a school-record 179 RBI.

