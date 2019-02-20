BeaversEdge.com's Mike Singer gives his honest takes on the good and bad of the Oregon State Beavers' 2019 recruiting class. Check it out below.

- Transfers

You absolutely have to start with the transfers. Without them, you're looking at a fairly average class, but with them, you have (excluding Nathan Eldridge) four young men who have the potential ability to change the tide of the Oregon State football program.

Maybe this is a poor analogy, but bear with me. In last year's NBA Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics were all around a better team than the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics had a much better bench and overall team chemistry. However, the Cavs won the series because they had Lebron James, who was able to mask his team's issues because of how good he was.

For the Beavers, the transfers -- QB Tristan Gebbia, WR Tyjon Lindsey, ILB Avery Roberts, and OLB Addison Gumbs -- have the ability to mask other issues on the team. For example, Gebbia's pocket presence can help OSU's O-line; Lindsey can create explosive plays; and Roberts and Gumbs can help a potentially below average secondary by putting opponents in obvious passing situations.

Take it for what it's worth, but I think these guys can make a huge impact on OSU football. If they don't pan out, then I do worry what the future may hold.

- Upside of young defensive players

I'm pretty fired up about some of OSU's high school players on defense. It's well documented by now that Cory Stover is my favorite recruit in this class. Not saying he'll be the best, but his talent is so intriguing to me. He's got the height, super long arms, and athleticism to be an absolute freak. How he will develop though is a big question mark. Will he bulk up and be able to play DE? Will he move over to tight end? Could he potentially play OLB?

Here's what OSU's Vince Guinta told me about Stover in an interview a couple weeks ago: "Any time you get a young man with that kind of frame, you don’t know what he truly can be because he might naturally gain weight or he might naturally stay lighter. The nice thing with him is that he’s athletic and he’s got a lot of fast twitch muscle fiber. He can play a few different positions. You get him in, let him work through your strength and conditioning and nutrition programs, and see how his body responds and develops – and you place him accordingly.”

While Stover is more of a developmental prospect, I see Kelsen Hennessy as a young man who could get snaps at defensive end this fall. He could end up at offensive tackle as well. I love the upside of Evan Bennett as well, and he should play some nose this season. And in the secondary, I think JoJo Forest and Alex Austin were solid additions, and Wynston Russell is already on campus. Akili Arnold has playmaking ability.

A lot to like here.

