BeaversEdge - The EDGE Podcast: Talkin' Pac-12 Postponement, Future Of Recruiting

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of THE EDGE PODCAST!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge.com Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to break down the latest in Oregon State sports.

This week, Slaughter and Halus are joined by BeaversEdge.com Premium Subscriber Ty Boice aka Post5Beav to talk about the Pac-12 postponing fall sports until Jan. 1, while also touching on the future of recruiting and much more...

RELATED: Making The Case For Oregon State To Land Ben Gregg | Edge Top 25: No. 10 - No. 6